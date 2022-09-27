11 St Helens players in England’s Rugby League World Cup squad

The squad includes all four winners of the Woman of Steel Award introduced in 2018.

St Helens's Jodie Cunningham tackles Leeds's Zoe Hornby. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Saints’ outstanding success over the last few years in the women’s game is reflected by England head coach Craig Richards’ decision to select 11 of the club’s players in a 24-strong squad ahead of the forthcoming Rugby League World Cup.

The squad includes all four winners of the Woman of Steel Award introduced in 2018 – the recently-crowned 2022 winner Tara-Jane Stanley, Jodie Cunningham, Georgia Roche and Courtney Winfield-Hill, the Australia-born Leeds Rhinos captain who qualifies for England on residency grounds and declared her eligibility earlier this year.

Newcastle-born Zoe Hornby – who produced a player of the match performance for Leeds Rhinos in the 2022 Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Final – is the sole uncapped inclusion, while her Rhinos team-mate Keara Bennett, Zoe Harris of St Helens and the York City Knights forward Olivia Wood are all included after making their international debuts earlier this year.

This year’s Challenge Cup winners St Helens provide almost half the squad, while there are seven from Grand Final winners Leeds Rhinos, four from League Leaders’ Shield holders York City Knights and two representatives from Wigan Warriors.

Richards said: "The process to select the final squad has been difficult, but I am confident I have picked the strongest available to me.

“I think we’re in a really privileged position to have some experienced players in the squad such as captain Emily Rudge who is heading into her fourth Rugby League World Cup, our all-time top try-scorer Amy Hardcastle, and players like Jodie Cunningham, Courtney Winfield-Hill and Tara-Jane Stanley.

“In contrast, we also have some very exciting younger players included with the likes of Hollie Dodd, Fran Goldthorp and Zoe Hornby.

“With just over a month before we kick it all off at Headingley Stadium against Brazil, we are excited, focused and determined to make the most of this huge opportunity for Women’s Rugby League.”

England’s opener against Brazil on Tuesday, November 1, is already guaranteed to be watched by a record attendance for a Women’s Rugby League fixture. They will then face Canada at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday,, November 5, before a final group stage fixture back in Leeds against Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, November 9. Tickets are available online at rlwc2021.com