It forms part of the per-cursor to the main event – the first ever men’s and women’s Betfred Super League double-header.

It’s going to be a memorable night at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday - both on and off the field.

Saints and Leeds Rhinos will clash in a Super League level in both the men’s and women’s game and in addition there will be a spectacular aerial display to mark Armed Forces Day which falls on June 25.

The Red Devils - the army’s world renowned parachute display team - will be dropping into the stadium around 7.15pm (weather conditions permitting) to deliver the match ball for the first time.

The parachute drop will form part of the celebration of the local and national Armed Forces, which will also see a Military Pipe Band performing and some special guests from the Armed Forces community, helping to present the match-ball.

