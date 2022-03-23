Clubs back Super League and RFL reunification plans

A proposal to create a new company to oversee the game’s commercial interests was also supported.

Plans to realign the Rugby Football League with Super League have been backed by clubs and the community game, the governing body announced this week.

The boards of both entities, which separated in 2018, had recommended that member clubs vote in favour of reunification at a special general meeting.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A separate proposal to create a new venture company to oversee the game’s commercial interests was also supported.

Three clubs did not register votes but the remaining 32, along with all seven eligible representatives from the community game, all backed both resolutions.

The votes mean realignment has now been endorsed by all stakeholders.

RFL chairperson Simon Johnson said: “The strength of support from all sections of the game makes this an especially positive and promising day for rugby league.

“We were not required constitutionally to take this step, but we believed it was important to have a clear mandate. We want the sport to move forward confidently and collectively.”

The new company will work closely with the RFL but operate independently from its governing body function with the aim of maximising revenue opportunities.

Super League chairperson Ken Davy said: “Today marks another significant step forward for rugby league. A great deal of time has been spent getting the detail right for the long term and I’m excited by what the future holds for Super League and the wider sport.