The forward’s availability may slightly ease selection issues due to injuries ahead of Saints’ trip to France.

Saints breathed a sigh of relief on Monday when 28-year-old Aussie forward Curtis Sironen escaped a ban for a ‘careless’ high tackle in Friday’s 26-0 victory at Leeds Rhinos.

He was charged with a Grade A offence but received a zero match penalty notice from the RFL match review panel.

It means the former Manly Sea Eagles player is available for the blockbusting Betfred Challenge Cup quarter final tie against the Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday and may slightly ease head coach Kristian Woolf’s selection issues due to injuries.

The match, which kicks-off at 2.30pm UK time, will be screened live by BBC TV.

At the same time, Saints have revealed that they will be travelling to the south of France on Friday - 24 hours before the game - and not like they did a couple of weeks ago on the morning of the fixture at Toulouse Olympique, where they were beaten for the first time this season.