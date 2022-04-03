“He’s going to leave an exceptional legacy” - Saints coach pays tribute to his captain on landmark day.

James Roby of St Helens. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf hailed the career of captain James Roby after the veteran skipper led the Super League champions to a comprehensive 26-0 win at Leeds in his 500th appearance.

Roby, who is retiring at the end of the season, got former Leeds winger Konrad Hurrell over for the game’s first try and played all but the final 10 minutes as Saints secured the victory that takes them back to the top of the table.

“James Roby did what he does every single game, he’s probably played that sort of game for 500,” said Woolf.

“That’s why he’s such a special player, the way he competes, the effort he puts in. His pass is 99 out of 100 every game and his defence is always exceptional.

“He also does the little things that people don’t necessarily see. Every part of his game is exceptional. I find it really hard in my time here where he hasn’t been an eight or nine out of 10. You just expect that in every single game.

“I can’t sing his praises enough. He’s an exceptional person off and on the field and I think the club is very much in his image, if you look at how the team plays and the values we have as a team. He’s going to leave an exceptional legacy.”

Winger Tom Makinson scored two of his side’s five tries as Saints, chasing an unprecedented fourth straight Grand Final triumph, eased to a sixth win from seven games.

“I liked everything about us tonight,” Woolf added. “It was a good high intensity game of footy. Leeds played with an real effort they probably haven’t had in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s a good sign for them and a good sign for us. We had to battle for everything we got.