Liverpool Frontrunners are hosting EuroRun events this week with one on Wednesday evening and another scheduled for Saturday morning.

There's a wave of Eurovision passion running through Liverpool this week, quite literally too as the Liverpool Frontrunners sweep through the city.

On Wednesday evening the club led a social run for members and tourists that featured a route around the city's most famous landmarks and the attractions that have been popping up for Eurovision such as the Euro village, a Soloveiko Songbird and the M&S Bank Arena .

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Liverpool Frontrunners were joined by fellow members of the Frontrunner movement and tourists from across the UK with representatives from Brighton as well as even further afield in Dublin and the USA.

The Frontrunners running clubs started in San Francisco all the way back in 1974 and the squads of LGBTQ+ and ally athletes have taken off across the globe with more than 100 branches in 2023.

The Liverpool group was created in 2015 by just four inaugural members and is now made up of 75 active runners and 75 people registered as Friends of Liverpool Frontrunners who support the group from afar.

The Liverpool Frontrunners welcomed visitors from across the UK and the world (Image: Liverpool Frontrunners)

Liverpool Frontrunner Co-Chair Stephen Chapman was one of those at the helm of Wednesday night's EuroRun and explained the idea to LiverpoolWorld.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "We run regularly in Sefton Park and our usual club run is on a Wednesday evening.

"With all the Eurovision fever in the air, we wanted to welcome visitors from far and wide, whether they are regular runners with other Frontrunners clubs around the world or anyone who isn't affiliated with any running club and wants to take part in a run to see some of the landmarks and key sites around the city."

Stephen explained that many of the group had prized tickets to attend either rehearsals, semi-finals or the grand final of Eurovision whilst some were just keen to soak up the atmosphere before watching the action from the city centre over the weekend.

Stephen continued: "One of the sights we stopped off at on Hope Street by the suitcases and we took a photo. Rather than saying cheese said who we thought would win the grand final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There were lots of chants for Sweden, there was a Moldova which was a bit of an outlier! There was lots of Eurovision chat and people were very excited.

"It was really nice. We build Liverpool Frontrunners as a really inclusive club, not just for the LGBTQ+ communities but for allies and abilities too. Whether people haven't taken part in any sport before or just have an interest in running, we cater for beginners and always welcome people along."

That feeling of pride to be from the city is one many Liverpudllians are feeling this week as the city outdoes itself with events and action for Eurovision, whilst also honouring Ukraine who would have been hosting the event after winning last year had it not been for the ongoing war in the country.

Stephen said: "We're super proud. Quite a number of us are Liverpool residents and we can see the amount of planning and organisation that has gone in to make it an incredible event for international visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's really helped to showcase the city in a positive light and show the best of it, in both the human welcome and what the city can offer."