It’s a tough opening Premier League tie for Everton, though luck has previously been with the Toffees

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are looking to make waves as they begin their Premier League season this weekend, but haven’t been helped with news that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out for six weeks due to a “freak” knee injury.

Having sold Richarlison during the transfer window to Tottenham Hotspur, Frank Lampard’s team have been quite prudent this summer, with arrivals of Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski from Championship side Burnley and former Wolves left-back Rúben Vinagre on loan from Sporting CP.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who are Everton facing in their opening fixture?

Tempers flared between Everton and Chelsea players during their previous Premier League match in May 2022.

Everton face a tough first fixture this weekend as they take on Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Thomas Tuchel has been busy in the summer transfer window with the long-standing Raheem Sterling saga at Manchester City over thanks to a £51 million move to Chelsea, along with the signings of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and England Under-21 international Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

However looking at the last five encounters against the London club the fixture proves to be an unpredictable event.

The last time the two clashed, Everton walked away 1-0 winners.

When are Everton playing this weekend?

Everton’s game against Chelsea is the late kick-off, taking place Saturday August 6 at 5:30pm. It’s the last Premier League fixture to occur on the very first Saturday of the 2022/2023 season.

What were the results of the last five encounters between Everton and Chelsea?

1 May 2022: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

16 December 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

8 March 2021: Chelsea 2-0 Everton (Premier League)

12 December 2020: Everton 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

8 March 2020: Chelsea 4-0 Everton (Premier League)

Where can I watch the game in Liverpool?

The Everton vs Chelsea game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League , with pre-game coverage and punditry commencing at 5:00pm.

The game will also be broadcast by BBC Radio Five Live Sport radio live for those without Sky Sports.

The ever faithful Match Of The Day team will also present highlights of the clash alongside other results from Saturday’s fixtures on BBC One at 10:20pm, with the replay to be released shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer .

How can I watch Everton’s opening Premier League fixture?

Sky Sports is available with a Sky TV package:

Those who already have a Sky subscription can add Sky Sports for an extra £25 per month.

Those Sky customers who only wish to watch Football coverage can sign up to the “2-for-1” offer, getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for £18 per month.

Those new to Sky can sign up and get Sky Sports alongside Sky’s entertainment package for £44 per month (18 month contract, £20 set up fee)

To learn more about how to add Sky Sport to existing packages, or to create a new package with the provider, you can visit the dedicated Sky Sports page .

For those though that hate being tied down to contracts, NOW TV offer two sports passes on their flagship stream service:

NOW TV Daily pass - £11.99 (per 24 hour)

NOW TV Monthly pass - £25 (per month)

For more details on how to get NOW TV, or to purchase a no-contract pass to watch the Premier League, you can visit NOW TV’s website for more details .

What could Everton’s starting XI look like this weekend?

Everton look to be playing a 3-4-3 formation once again, with Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson acting as wing backs along the flanks.

Abdoulaye Docoure looks to play deep in a defensive midfield role, as Alex Iwobi may play higher up the midfield.

A three-man attacking option with Dele Alli as a potential false nine could be the case, given Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s unfortunate injury prior to the opening fixture.

Predicted Everton XI

A potential starting line-up for Everton as they take on Chelsea this weekend. With Mina still a doubt, Tarkowski could make his PL debut with the Toffees.