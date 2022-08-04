How long will Everton be without Calvert-Lewin?

Everton boss Frank Lampard has said Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces around six weeks on the sidelines with injury.

The Toffees have been dealt a blow ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Calvert-Lewin, 25, will miss a host of matches for the Merseyside outfit which isn’t ideal for his side. He has been a regular up front for the club over the past few years but has had his injury woes over recent times.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s first match of the 2022/23 campaign at home to former team Chelsea this weekend, Lampard has said, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“I think we’re probably looking at around six weeks for the injury. I saw a couple of crazy rumours yesterday but it’s been assessed over a couple of days and that is where we’re at.”

Here is a look at the games he will be missing....

1. Chelsea (H) 6th Aug Calvert-Lewin is out for the first game of the season against Chelsea.

2. Aston Villa (A) 13th Aug He misses the trip to the Midlands against Steven Gerrard’s Villa.

3. Nottingham Forest (H) 20th Aug The newly promoted side could to Merseyside early on in the season. Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Brentford (A) 27th Aug Everton will have to make the trip down to the Brentford Community Stadium without their key attacker. Photo: David Rogers