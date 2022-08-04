Everton boss Frank Lampard has said Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces around six weeks on the sidelines with injury.
The Toffees have been dealt a blow ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.
Calvert-Lewin, 25, will miss a host of matches for the Merseyside outfit which isn’t ideal for his side. He has been a regular up front for the club over the past few years but has had his injury woes over recent times.
Speaking ahead of Everton’s first match of the 2022/23 campaign at home to former team Chelsea this weekend, Lampard has said, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:
“I think we’re probably looking at around six weeks for the injury. I saw a couple of crazy rumours yesterday but it’s been assessed over a couple of days and that is where we’re at.”
Here is a look at the games he will be missing....