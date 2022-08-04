Everton have suffered an injury blow ahead of the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the Toffees’ curtain-raiser against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.
The striker was plagued by issues last term and made just 18 appearances.
And although Frank Lampard is unsure how long Calvert-Lewin will be unavailable for, he’s set for a spell on the sidelines.
It leaves Everton short of firepower against Chelsea - with no natural centre-forward available.
Richarlison was sold to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, while Salomon Rondon has to serve the final game of a three-match suspension.
In addition, Ellis Simms has been loaned to Championship side Sunderland for the season.
While the likes of Armando Broja and Emmanuel Dennis have been linked this summer, a new striker has yet to arrive.
The free agent market could be an option for Everton to turn their attention in the short term.
If that was to be the case, here’s some of the players who could fit the bill.