Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set for a spell on the sidelines and will miss Everton’s opening fixture against Chelsea.

Everton have suffered an injury blow ahead of the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the Toffees’ curtain-raiser against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The striker was plagued by issues last term and made just 18 appearances.

And although Frank Lampard is unsure how long Calvert-Lewin will be unavailable for, he’s set for a spell on the sidelines.

It leaves Everton short of firepower against Chelsea - with no natural centre-forward available.

Richarlison was sold to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, while Salomon Rondon has to serve the final game of a three-match suspension.

In addition, Ellis Simms has been loaned to Championship side Sunderland for the season.

While the likes of Armando Broja and Emmanuel Dennis have been linked this summer, a new striker has yet to arrive.

The free agent market could be an option for Everton to turn their attention in the short term.

If that was to be the case, here’s some of the players who could fit the bill.

1. Ishak Belfodil The Algeria international, 30, scored six goals in 30 games for Hertha Berlin last season. Belfodil also bagged 17 times in 34 appearances for Hoffenheim in 2018-19. Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

2. Jordan Larsson The son of Celtic and Sweden legend, Henrik. He’s been linked with the Scottish giants this summer as well as Nottingham Forest and Galatasary this summer. Left Spartak Moscow at the end of the season. Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

3. Diego Costa The firebrand striker is well known to supporters, having won two Premier League titles with Chelsea. Terminated his contract in June with Brazilian club Atlético Mineiro. Photo: HEULER ANDREY/AFP via Getty Images

4. Edinson Cavani The six-time Ligue 1 winner left Man Utd in June after playing only 20 times last season. Wages may be a problem, though, and he’s been linked with Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)