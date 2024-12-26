Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton and Man City team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Everton are likely to be without Dwight McNeil for today's clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (12.30pm GMT).

The forward, who has scored four goals and recorded three assists this season, has been struggling with a knee issue. That has ruled him out of the Toffees' well-earned 0-0 draws against Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

Sean Dyche admitted at his pre-match press conference that is was unlikely that McNeil would be available. He is one of four players who could be absent. for Everton, who have kept clean sheets in six of their past seven games.

Ashley Young must serve a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Chelsea. James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain absent but Armando Broja will return to the squad. He had to miss out against Chelsea as he is on loan from Stamford Bridge and was unable to face his parent club.

Meanwhile, City - who have lost nine of their previous 12 games - are sweating on former Blues defender John Stones. He was forced off in Pep Guardiola's side's 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa last weekend. Speaking at his press conference on Christmas Eve, Guardiola said: 'I didn’t talk with the doctors, but if [John Stones] could not play the second half at Villa Park, it is because he wasn’t ready. We’ll see.”

Goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Matheus Nunes are also doubtful for the Premier League champions. Rodri (ACL), Ruben Dias (muscle) and Oscar Bobb (foot) are sidelined.