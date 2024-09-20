Sean Dyche. | Getty Images

Everton FC news: The manager is under pressure but what can he do to reverse their situation?

Everton’s poor opening to the season has been well documented and pressure has started to build on Sean Dyche.

With just one sole win coming in the second round of the EFL Cup against Doncaster, it has been four defeats from four in the league. Two of those defeats saw Everton lead by two goals at certain points during the games which has only added to the ill feeling around the club. Ahead of their trip to face fellow strugglers Leicester City, we’ve decided to look at how Dyche could look to counteract their current issues and how he could go about making changes to his side.

Change formation

Known for being very pragmatic and consistent with his formation, we’ve seen him utilise a 4-3-3 style since arriving that works similar to the 4-4-2 he loved at Burnley. However, given their issues at full-back so far and their inability to stop the flow of goals, it could be worth changing it up - it can’t get any worse right?

A 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formation could certainly work. James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jake O’Brien could form a strong backline. With the wing-back role, Dwight McNeil would be perfect with his energy and the right-hand side could be Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson or even James Garner could play there. In front of that, you can play two players who are more technically suited to playing in the middle areas as Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye could give that quality going forward.

Wait for injuries to subside

Dyche has unfortunately struggled with squad injuries this season and hasn’t had his strongest eleven players on a pitch yet. Branthwaite is to return soon and that will certainly help as Michael Keane has struggled so far, starting just four games last year and he’s already matched that. Outside of that, Garner has barely featured so far and he started 34 times last year and he’s been a big miss.

At full-back, Ashley Young has also struggled but Coleman and Patterson have struggled with injuries which has contributed to their issues. Then, up front, summer signing Armando Broja will return sometime in October or early-November and he could bring an injection of quality.

Bring Jake O’Brien in

The summer signing was a key figure for Lyon last season and, despite being 23, he has decent experience and even netted in the Cup Final against Paris Saint-Germain. Michael Keane’s record when starting has been extremely poor and O’Brien is fit and ready to jump in, yet Dyche is persisting with Keane.

Branthwaite will return soon but, for now, O’Brien should be allowed to start next to the experienced Tarkowski. Given they don’t face another top six side until December 1 (Manchester United) now is the time for a change.