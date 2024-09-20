AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool vs Bournemouth: The Cherries head to Anfield after losing to Chelsea last time out.

With Liverpool earning a dominant win in Europe during the week, their attention turns back to the Premier League.

It holds more significance than usual due to the fact they were defeated at Anfield by Nottingham Forest last weekend. A strong performance at the San Siro against AC Milan saw Arne Slot’s side get back to winning ways and they will want to continue their strong form back in familiar surroundings. Next up after this game is their third-round EFL Cup game against West Ham United which is where we are likely to see more wholesale changes.

Ahead of the game, we’ve decided to predict what the starting line-up could look like which will certainly see some changes, given that we saw Slot alter his side for the win on Tuesday night but he does like to keep consistency in his selections. Therefore, he’s our guess on how the Reds will shape up.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

With Alisson a doubt with a hamstring injury, it makes sense not to risk him when the Irishman is a brilliant back-up who can certainly step up.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Likely to be rested in the week against West Ham, he can continue here and he will likely be key to unlocking Bournemouth.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Another who will get a rest next week, they need him to bounce back to winning ways in the league. Having netted in the week, he could fancy his chances once again from a set-piece.

CB - Ibrahim Konate

Impressive during the week, Konate has been in brilliant form and will be needed to nullify the 25-goal striker from last season in Evanilson.

LB - Andy Robertson

Rested during the week, he should return to action here but Kostas Tsimikas did produce a solid performance apart from his early mistake.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

One of Slot’s best performers this season, he should continue for at least one more game before Wataru Endo is brought in for the cup game.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Again, he will likely feature again here but will miss the midweek game after a hectic schedule for club and country.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungarian found the net for the first time this season during the week and is on the cusp of generating some really strong form for the club.

RW - Mohamed Salah

A player who loves to score against Bournemouth, Salah will be chomping at the bit to be among the goals after hitting the crossbar twice in Milan.

LW - Cody Gakpo

In terms of big decisions, this one could go either way. Gakpo was in brilliant form during the week and was originally set to start against Forest last time out but, due to his involvement in both of the Netherlands’ games, he was held back until Milan. It may be difficult not to start him after his star performance in the week.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Slot revealed that Nunez would get his chance ‘soon’ and while that is likely to be against West Ham, Jota did struggle the most out of any Liverpool player during the week and a home game against Bournemouth could be the perfect setting for the Uruguayan.