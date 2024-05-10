Everton are preparing for another season in the Premier League after a strong run of form secured their place in the top flight

Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics has put clubs on alert ahead of the summer transfer window with the admission that he would be stupid to down the chance to play in the Premier League. The Republic of Ireland international has enjoyed a remarkable season in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers. His 27 goals helped preserve Blackburn’s place in the second tier while he racked up a total of 33 goals in the most recent campaign as he added another six in three FA Cup games.

His form has saw a number of clubs linked with his services, with Everton just one side named, but they are set to face a battle from Celtic, West Ham, Brentford and Luton Town if they opt to make a move for the in-form striker. However, Szmodics has insisted he will respect his contract with Blackburn and admits his future is out of hands.

“Staying at Blackburn is a decision that’s out of my hands because I still have two and a half years left on my contract. I love playing for Blackburn, it’s a great football club, but obviously when you score 33 goals in a season there’s going to be speculation,” he told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast. “I don’t think anyone would begrudge me a move if a Premier League team came calling. It is my dream to play in the Premier League, I’m not saying that opportunity will definitely arise, but I don’t think people could blame me for wanting to go and play there.

“If a Premier League team came knocking then it would be stupid for me not to see what could happen. If I stay at Blackburn, then hopefully I can keep scoring goals next season. I’d love to stay at Blackburn because you want to be the main man, and I’ve loved having that role this season. I’ve kept Blackburn up and done a really good job, so if I’m still there next season, then happy days.