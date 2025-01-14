Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Moyes has returned as Everton manager and here are the key observations from training on Monday afternoon.

Everton have uploaded photos from David Moyes’ first training session.

Moyes returned as Blues boss last Saturday after the sacking of Sean Dyche. With Everton sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, winning only three of their 19 games this season, owners The Friedkin Group opted to part ways with Dyche and prise Moyes back for a second stint.

The Blues have shared images of Everton training at Finch Farm yesterday as the squad prepare to face Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Wednesday night (8pm GMT kick-off).

Moyes took the session along with Billy McKinlay, who will serve in the coaching staff, and Leighton Baines. Moyes and McKinlay guided West Ham United to Europa Conference League glory in 2023. Baines - who was signed by Moyes during his first stint as manager - has been promoted from the under-18s to be part of the first-team set-up.

Dyche rule dropped

One of Dyche’s first acts when he took the Everton reins two years ago was not allowing players to wear hats and snoods in training. He also made sure that shin pads were donned. That was something he’s enforced throughout his managerial career.

However, it appears Moyes has swiftly relaxed those rules. In training, the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom and Nathan Patterson had snoods on to keep warm. Shin pads also appeared to be surplus to requirements.

Garner back involved

Another player wearing a neck warmer was James Garner, who has handed Moyes a potential selection boost. The midfielder has been sidelined for the best part of three months with a back injury. Dyche admitted before his exit that the plan was for Garner to regain training this week - and that seems to be the case. The 23-year-old has managed only five appearances so far this term having missed the first two games of the campaign.

It is unlikely that Garner will be involved against Villa as he will need to build fitness. But with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Orel Mangala and Abdoulaye Doucoure the current fit midfield options, Moyes could have another engine-room operator to select from in the near future.

Duo poised to return

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was snood-clad as he is poised to return to Everton’s squad. The striker missed the 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough with an ankle issue. Calvert-Lewin has had his struggles this season, scoring just twice - with his last effort coming in the 3-2 loss at Villa four months ago. At his first press conference, Moyes admitted that Calvert-Lewin can be the difference maker in the Toffees’ pursuit of more goals - but the centre-forward has to deliver.

Seamus Coleman was due to be back in the Blues’ set-up against the Posh before taking charge of the team along with Baines. The club captain was in the session and is likely to take a place on the bench.

Four missing

Armando Broja could not be spotted, however, after being stretchered off against Peterborough. Moyes confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the on-loan Chelsea striker was due to undergo a second scan to determine the extent of his issue. The ex-Manchester United supremo also admitted Dwight McNeil will remain sidelined with a knee issue. Youssef Chermiti (thigh) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) are still absent.

Patterson talks

In every managerial change, some players benefit and others suffer. Each coach has their own style and want troops who can fit their idea. Under Dyche, Patterson was a peripheral figure. The right-back was used sparsely, although injury issues did not help.

Still, Ashley Young and Vitalii Mykolenko have been the preferred full-backs this campaign, with Patterson yet to make a Premier League start. There is clamour from fans for the Scotland international to be handed a chance and it will be intriguing if Moyes does so.

Patterson was snapped in talks with his fellow countryman. It will be a fresh start for the 23-year-old and he’ll be hoping to finally build momentum after arriving from Rangers three years ago.