Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton vs Brentford: The Premier League clash could be a chance for Dyche to mix it up, according to the fans.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton fans have told us that they want to see Sean Dyche make a tactical tweak against Brentford.

Every week, we review our poll results to see how the fans feel about a specific topic regarding Everton - this week it is whether they need to implement a tactical switch such as a new formation or playing with two strikers. Of course, the visit of Brentford is by no means a simple task and it would take some serious confidence and gall to try something new in a game they need to take points from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, over the past few weeks, we’ve seen plenty of different opinions rise to the surface regarding Dyche and the fact he continually places his trust in players who are struggling for form. While he is unlikely to make any rash decisions, as that is entirely against his nature, the fans have spoken and they want change.

37%: A back three could work!

That’s right: 37% of fans want to see a back three. If we look closer, we could see them field James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jake O’Brien as a trio at the back. Ashley Young won the Serie A title with Inter Milan playing as a wing-back and Vitalyi Mykolenko could fill in on the left.

Moving into midfield, having two central, defensive-minded midfielders would benefit Orel Mangala and Idrissa Gueye and then the front three would include more narrow attackers which would suit Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye, with Dwight McNeil able to play left wing-back or even as the left-sided forward.

The issue is, Dyche has never really used this system and has always stuck to his guns with a back four. There is potential for this to work but such a drastic change may only exist in fans’ wishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

36%: Why can't we play with 2 strikers?

Another popular shout across Dyche’s time at the club is whether they could utilise two central strikers to give them more attacking impetus. With Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, you have two players with different strengths.

Plus, Dyche used a two-man attack across the majority of his time at Burnley to give them the best chance of scoring despite their limited finances. The same applies here and with Armando Broja lying in waiting, close to returning to action, it could well be a feasible tactic. Or at least we could see him use it during the game, perhaps in the second half when his side are pushing for a goal. Having two big men up front will give two outlets to find and it would make the opposition rethink their set-up.

Loading....

27%: No, we just simply need to play better!

Well, if only it was as easy as that. In terms of expected points, Everton remain in the same position they are right now, 16th. That tells us that they deserve to be in the position that they are. Delving deeper, they have underperformed on their expected goals by 3.23 which means they could be better off in the table if they can be more clinical. A lot comes down to injuries and Branthwaite has started just two league games this season which has been a big blow.

Then there’s James Garner who started 35 times last season who has suffered with injuries and Seamus Coleman, Armando Broja, Nathan Patterson and Tim Iroegbunam. Inconsistency has been a real issue and the return of key figures should help them find their spark.