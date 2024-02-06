4 . Keeping hold of Jarrad

Branthwaite has proven to be one of the stories of the season so far and he gets better with every game. Signing a new long-term-deal earlier in the season meant that the club are safe if a big club comes to sign him. There were reports in January but it looks like they might revive in the summer. English, left-footed, great on the ball and in the air? He will cost a very hefty price if anyone wants to prise him away from Goodison Park.