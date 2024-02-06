Everton's financial issues meant that the January window was always destined to be a quiet one.
The Toffees have been charged with breaching financial fair play and sustainability rules twice this season, which resulted in a points deduction. An appeal is underway but it has been a big blow for the club as spending has been restricted for the time-being.
Despite not bringing any players in, they managed to keep hold of key names which will give them a great chance of staying up but the only market in which they could possibly operate in is the free agent market, but even that seems unlikely.
Therefore, following the end of the January window, we've decided to pick eight problems that were or were not dealt with during the latest transfer period.
1. Mason Holgate earning minutes
The defender had been on loan at Southampton for the first half of the season but he struggled for regular minutes. Given that the whole point of the loan is to get back playing on a consistent basis, he was moved to the relegation favourites Sheffield United to rediscover his form. It's unclear what the future holds for him but if he can show some decent form then perhaps Everton can cash in on the 27-year-old.
2. What happens to Ben Godfrey now?
Godfrey has barely featured all season but he started against Tottenham at the weekend at right-back and, mostly, impressed. He was linked with a move away in January but nothing happened and now it's unclear if he's seen as a key player in the squad or someone they want to move on. Only time will tell.
3. Keeping hold of Amadou
There were many reports of clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester United and even Barcelona being interested in a move for the Belgian. His tackling ability has improved tenfold this season and he is developing into a top young player. However, if Everton need to sell to raise funds, he stands as their second-best asset which, sadly, could see him leave in the future.
4. Keeping hold of Jarrad
Branthwaite has proven to be one of the stories of the season so far and he gets better with every game. Signing a new long-term-deal earlier in the season meant that the club are safe if a big club comes to sign him. There were reports in January but it looks like they might revive in the summer. English, left-footed, great on the ball and in the air? He will cost a very hefty price if anyone wants to prise him away from Goodison Park.