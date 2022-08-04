Midfielders who are available for nothing right now.

Everton managed to keep themselves in the Premier League last season despite some serious struggles at times.

They slipped down the table under former boss Rafa Benitez and subsequently brought in Frank Lampard to save them.

The former England midfielder, who has previously managed Derby County and Chelsea, picked up some big results in the end to ensure the Toffees didn’t drop into the Championship for the first time in their history.

Lampard has delved into the transfer window to sign defender James Tarkowski and winger Dwight McNeil from Burnley following the Clarets’ relegation and will be hoping those two can hit the ground running straight away at Goodison Park.

Everton have also swooped to sign former Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon to add more competition and depth to their defensive ranks.

Here are 10 midfielders they could sign for free at the moment...

1. Tom Rogic The Australia international is a free agent after leaving Celtic. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. Juan Mata The Spaniard is available for nothing now. Photo: Tom Purslow

3. Florian Grillitsch He has a big decision to make on where to go next after five years at Hoffenheim.

4. Isco The 30-year-old is out of contract now and will have to weigh up his next club.