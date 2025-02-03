Everton are closing in on a deal for Carlos Alcaraz.

Flamengo boss Felipe Luis has lifted the lid on Carlos Alcaraz’s departure to Everton.

The attacking midfielder is closing in on a move to the Toffees after completing his medical yesterday. He will be Everton’s first signing of David Moyes’ second stint as manager - and first of the winter transfer window.

Alcaraz will return to England less than six months after leaving the country. He spent two years at Southampton, although was loaned to Serie A giants Juventus for the second half of last term after the Saints’ relegation to the Championship. Last August, he completed an €18 million move to Flamengo - a club-record fee. But he was down the pecking order at the Brazilian outfit. He managed just two goals in 14 games although he did score in their 2-0 win over Sampaio Corrêa Futebol on 31 January.

What’s been said

Luis has insisted that Alcaraz -nicknamed Charly - initially wanted to stay and fight for his place at Flamengo before opting to complete a U-turn. And the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid left-back has admitted that he is disappointed he could not get the best out of the 22-year-old Argentine.

Via ESPN Brasil, Luis said: "Alcaraz called me on Thursday and said, 'Filipe, I want to talk. I have an offer from Everton. Are you counting on me?' I said, 'You're after whoever is in your position, you're after all of them.' It's up to you to want to fight and fight for your place in the team. He said, 'OK, I'll fight for my place in the team.' I told him what I thought I wanted to improve, a sincere conversation. He said, 'OK. I'll try,' he showed it, he scored the goal, he played well.

"The other day, he decided to leave. I'm sad, I feel like it's my failure, that it didn't work out for me. Given the investment made, that was the concern I had, a high investment and I'm not getting the best out of him. He decided to leave. I believe he can be happy, I sent him a message, he replied. I love Alcaraz. Why did he get minutes? Because he doesn't give up, he wants to learn, he tries, he fights, he makes an effort. He runs, runs, runs. I insisted until the end, not everyone will succeed. I hope he's happy, I love this kid."

Everton searching

David Moyes will hope Alcaraz is not the only player Everton sign on deadline day. The Toffees boss knows that bringing in a new striker is important despite delivering three successive wins and moving nine points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Beto fired a double in the 4-0 thrashing of Leicester last weekend. But he is the only fit senior centre-forward, as things stand. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) are all sidelined for prolonged periods.

The Blues have been linked with the likes of Brighton’s Evan Ferguson but has joined West Ham United on loan for the remainder of the season.