'A lot of competition' - Kevin Thelwell reacts to Everton contract development
Kevin Thelwell has spoken of his delight after Everton rewarded one of their rising stars with a new deal.
Braiden Graham has signed professional terms at Goodison Park only months after joining the club. The striker moved to Merseyside from Northern Irish outfit Linfield - where he made his debut aged 15 - in the summer summer.
Graham has been in prolific form since arriving at Everton, scoring eight goals in seven appearances for the under-18s. And after celebrating his 17th birthday, the Toffees handed the Northern Ireland youth international a pro deal.
Director of football Thelwell told the club’s website: “We were delighted to bring Braiden to Everton in the summer, amid a lot of competition from other clubs for his signature, and it’s a move that has benefitted both him and the club.
“He’s been excellent so far this season. His goal record is very impressive, and he’s shown a great attitude for learning. Braiden’s game has developed working with our talented coaches, and he can see a clear pathway that offers him a great chance to progress at Everton.”
On signing his contract, Graham said: “It’s unreal. It’s something I’ve always worked for since being a kid. All those years – the hard work and sacrifices – it’s been rewarded.
“I knew before I came to Everton that I’d have to hit the ground running because the best players will do that. Since I arrived, I’ve wanted to play well, score goals and help the team – and I think I’ve been doing that. All the boys have helped me to settle in really well. They were very welcoming and they’re good lads, so I think I’ve settled in very quickly. It’s such a big family club and everyone here made me feel very welcome. I just see a good pathway at this club for me to come through.”