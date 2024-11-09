Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell. Picture: EITC | EITC

Everton have handed a professional contract to a prolific young striker.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thelwell has spoken of his delight after Everton rewarded one of their rising stars with a new deal.

Braiden Graham has signed professional terms at Goodison Park only months after joining the club. The striker moved to Merseyside from Northern Irish outfit Linfield - where he made his debut aged 15 - in the summer summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham has been in prolific form since arriving at Everton, scoring eight goals in seven appearances for the under-18s. And after celebrating his 17th birthday, the Toffees handed the Northern Ireland youth international a pro deal.

Director of football Thelwell told the club’s website: “We were delighted to bring Braiden to Everton in the summer, amid a lot of competition from other clubs for his signature, and it’s a move that has benefitted both him and the club.

“He’s been excellent so far this season. His goal record is very impressive, and he’s shown a great attitude for learning. Braiden’s game has developed working with our talented coaches, and he can see a clear pathway that offers him a great chance to progress at Everton.”

On signing his contract, Graham said: “It’s unreal. It’s something I’ve always worked for since being a kid. All those years – the hard work and sacrifices – it’s been rewarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew before I came to Everton that I’d have to hit the ground running because the best players will do that. Since I arrived, I’ve wanted to play well, score goals and help the team – and I think I’ve been doing that. All the boys have helped me to settle in really well. They were very welcoming and they’re good lads, so I think I’ve settled in very quickly. It’s such a big family club and everyone here made me feel very welcome. I just see a good pathway at this club for me to come through.”