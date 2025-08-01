Everton have shown interest in Lyon winger Malick Fofana in the summer transfer window.

The technical director of Olympique Lyonnais has given an update on Malick Fofana’s future amid Everton’s transfer interest.

The Toffees have had a bid of £31.5 million rejected by the French side for the winger, who recorded 11 goals and six assists in 41 appearances last season. Lyon are said to be holding out for closer to £40 million for one of their prized assets. In addition, Fofana wants the chance of Champions League football.

Les Gones have found themselves in a precarious financial situation. They were relegated to Ligue 2 by French football watchdog DNCG but have been reinstated to the top flight after an appeal.

However, Lyon have still sold the likes of Rayan Cherki and Lucas Perri to Manchester City and Leeds United in the summer transfer window. Lyon’s transfer chief Matthieu Louis-Jean has admitted that offloading some of their players has been necessary and that they will continue to be ‘attacked’. But parting ways with Fofana is not guaranteed with Lyon still hoping to be competitive in the upcoming campaign.

What’s been said

Speaking to Lyon-based newspaper Le Progres, Louis-Jean said: “We're working hard to make the team as competitive as possible for the start of the championship. Of course, we mustn't forget where we were a few weeks ago, which was close to relegation to Ligue 2. So we've prepared for several scenarios with the restrictions imposed by the DNCG, which gives us more work.

"Between Rayan (Cherki) and Lucas (Perri), Adryelson, Jordan Veretout, Duje (Caleta-Car) probably in the next few hours, we've already done a good part. There's still a little bit missing, but there's still a month of market left. Now we're also going to position ourselves on the arrivals

"We've committed to a certain number of sales. It's not certain that it will be Malick (Fofana). The problem with Malick is that he's an excellent player, so it's clear that we'll be attacked now, tomorrow, in six months, in a year. After that, we'll decide based on the offers that come in.

“Now, here we are, we have a sales agreement signed with the DNCG. The names of the players are not important to me. What's important is to have the most competitive team possible for the start of the season."

Everton transfer plans

Fofana’s wish for Champions League football means Everton looked to have turned their attention elsewhere. The Toffees have made an offer of £27 million for Tyler Dibling but it has been rejected by Southampton. David Moyes’s side are expected to make an improved proposal.

Everton also have Jack Grealish on their radar, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester City. Grealish’s team-mate James McAtee has also been linked.

Moyes has admitted that he’s been frustrated that the Toffees’ recruitment drive has been stalled so far this summer. The Blues require at least one new right winger before the window closes, while they are short of senior options in centre midfield.

Everton start the 2025-26 Premier League season against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday 18 August.