The Everton star has been in great form at the start of the season but he is on the radar of some of the best in the Premier League.

Amadou Onana has finally given an update on the transfer interest surrounding him.

Onana, 22, has been in brilliant form this season and has become a key player in Sean Dyche's side but he had been followed by multiple Premier League clubs in the summer.

Onana's current deal is not set to expire until 2027 - but Everton do face the risk of being punished for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations - which may result in them needing to sell their star players to avoid a points deduction.

“I am truly convinced that there are no upper limits for me," the Everton midfielder told Transfermarkt.

"That doesn't mean to sound arrogant, but I believe in my abilities and that I can come to a top club and become a regular player there. Clubs came knocking, but I wanted to stay to develop further and become a top player at Everton, perhaps the best.

“I try to read almost nothing about it and keep it as far away from me as possible. I just want to concentrate on what's important."

Arsenal are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield after a key injury to Thomas Partey but Chelsea are unlikely to continue their somewhat reckless spending after adding Moises Caicedo to their ranks in the summer - just eight months after signing Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Newcastle United were also interested and after Sandro Tonali's ban, they may need to add to their midfield roster to boost their top four hopes.

Manchester United have also struggled but still have Casemiro to return in the new year but they could still look to add to their squad after a disappointing start to the season under Erik Ten Hag.

Onana has started in 11/12 Premier League games this season, missing the 1-1 draw with Brighton before returning the starting line-up against Crystal Palace.

He's also managed a goal and an assist in consecutive games in the EFL Cup as Everton prepare for a quarter-final at Goodison Park against Fulham - a game that is very much there for the taking.