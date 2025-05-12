Angus Kinnear. Picture: Everton FC | Everton FC

Everton have prised Angus Kinnear to the club from Leeds United.

Everton have confirmed that Angus Kinnear has taken up his position as chief executive.

Kinnear arrives at the Toffees after leaving his post at Leeds United. He spent eight years at Elland Road and helped oversee two promotions to the Premier League. This season, the Whites won the Championship title with 100 points.

But Kinnear, who has also worked at Arsenal and West Ham United in his career, has been prised to Merseyside by The Friedkin Group. He was due to start in June but begins in his remit early. Kinnear will help with the transition of the club moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock ahead of next season.

Kinnear said: “It is a tremendous honour to be joining Everton as chief executive officer. This is a club with a huge and passionate fanbase, steeped in a proud history and with enormous potential thanks to the vision of our ownership and the move this summer to an awe-inspiring new stadium. I am excited to work with my colleagues at the club, our partners, and our fans as we strive together to deliver a successful and sustainable future for Everton, both on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Everton executive chairman said: “We are delighted to welcome Angus to the club. His track record of leadership and strategic delivery across multiple Premier League clubs speaks for itself. Angus joins us at a pivotal time, and we know his energy, expertise, and experience make him the perfect man to lead Everton as we move into an exciting new era.”

Colin Chong has served as interim Everton CEO for the past two years. Chong will revert to the role of chief real estate and regeneration officer. In this capacity, Chong will oversee the development of Everton’s new stadium, the regeneration of the surrounding area and the future of Goodison Park.