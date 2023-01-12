Arnaut Danjuma is a transfer target for Everton and here’s why he could be appealed by a switch to Goodison Park.

It’s a name that certainly has Everton fans excited. While business in terms of incomings during January has been non-existent at Goodison Park so far, several players have been linked.

Like every transfer window, some have been received better than others. And when links emerged that Arnaut Danjuma was on the Toffees’ list of transfer targets, plenty of supporters’ interest was piqued.

Advertisement

Frank Lampard is desperate for attacking reinforcements to haul Everton out of their current predicament. The Blues have managed just 14 goals in 18 Premier League matches so far this season. In truth, it’s a significant reason why they find themselves in the relegation zone.

Still, the transfer window provides Everton with a chance to turn around their fortunes. Certainly, sections of supporters will feel Danjuma could do that.

The winger is said to have been made available to loan by Villarreal this month. That’s despite Danjuma helping the La Liga outfit reach the Champions League semi-finals last season and plundered an impressive 16 goals in 34 games.

Yet the Holland international, who cost Villarreal €25 million in August 2021, has slipped down the pecking order since manager Unai Emery left Estadio de la Cerámica to take charge of Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

El Periódico Mediterráneo claims that Danjuma ‘wants to leave’ the Yellow Submarine this month and Everton have shown the most interest.

And the opportunity to return to the Premier League would seemingly appeal to the 25-year-old. Danjuma arrived in England when signed by Bournemouth from Club Brugge in January 2020. He couldn’t help them avoid relegation to the Championship but still made 14 appearances.

The following campaign, Danjuma attempted spearhead the Cherries back to the top flight. He bagged an an impressive 17 goals in all competitions but it proved in vein.

Bournemouth suffered play-off heartbreak and Danjuma unsurprisingly departed. Indeed, he had a brief flirtation rubbing shoulders in what many people believe is the best league in the world. Perhaps too short for his liking.

Advertisement

And speaking to The Athletic last month, Danjuma confirmed he’d like a Premier League return. He said: “You always have to say yes. You can’t shut the door to the Premier League. The competitiveness of the country, the way that the fans are, the way that football has been ingrained here in the people’s culture — the Premier League is a different kind of experience.

“At the right time, at the right moment in my career, you always have to be open to that.”

Advertisement