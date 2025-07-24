Everton are currently in the process of their first summer window under new ownership | Getty Images

Everton released several players at the end of last season

Released Everton defender Ashley Young is set to play into his 40s after completing a move to Championship side Ipswich Town.

He has agreed a one-year deal with The Tractor Boys, having turned 40 just a couple of weeks ago. Despite celebrating the milestone birthday, Young is eager to keep playing and will enter his 23rd professional season.

He spent two years with Everton but was one of several players released at the end of last term. He made 70 appearances for the Toffees, scoring two goals and providing four assists during his time at Goodison Park.

His last goal for the club was in a 4-0 win over Wolves back in early December while he started the final three games of the 2024-25 campaign as David Moyes’ side finished the season strongly with consecutive wins over Fulham, Southampton and Newcastle United.

He was let go by the Toffees along with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Asmir Begovic, Joao Virginia, Neal Maupay and Mason Holgate. So far Young and Holgate are the only players to officially find new clubs, with the latter completing a shock move to Qatari club Al Gharafa last week.

Ashley Young continues impressive career in Championship

Ipswich will have their eyes on an immediate return to the Premier League. Young will provide plenty of experience to the side, with over 750 career appearances at club level having also appeared for the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa along with Everton.

“Ashley has had a fantastic career and his achievements speak for themselves,” Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said.

“He has maintained an extremely high level of professionalism and competitiveness through his career and he is still playing at a very good level. We feel his leadership and experience will be valuable to the group this season and he is very hungry to contribute on and off the pitch.

“It’s a very strong signing for the group and the club.”

What Ashley Young said about his time at Everton

Reflecting on his time at Everton, Young said back in May: “It's been a fantastic two years. Ups and downs. People have been against us, but we stuck together and that's what the club's about: sticking together.

“I'm massively happy. Obviously, I would have wanted to carry on, but it's one of those things that I look back at the two years. I had my doubt, as I've said. But I knew what I had to do. I give 100 per cent with any club that I come to.

“I think I took on what the fans wanted: that hunger, that desire, that spirit, that work rate. I've got that in abundance, and I'll fight to the end.

“I'm delighted that I've been able to represent this club. It's a fantastic club, steeped in history and I'm glad I've been part of this history.”

He added: “I think it's the togetherness, the spirit, and like I say, this club is steeped in history.”