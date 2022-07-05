Duncan Ferguson has departed Frank Lampard’s Everton staff.

Bill Kenwright saluted outgoing Duncan Ferguson and declared: he’s one of Everton’s greatest servants.

The Goodison Park hero, who scored 73 goals in 273 appearances during two spells with the Toffees in his playing days - and was part of the 1995 FA Cup-winning squad - wants to pursue a career in management.

Ferguson had two spells as caretaker manager - firstly in December 2019 when enginering a victory over Chelsea and then earning draws with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Scot also took charge of Everton’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in January after Rafa Benitez was sacked.

And Blues chairman Kenwright lavished praised on Ferguson.

What’s been said

He told Everton’s club website: “Duncan has been the one great constant at our beloved football club ever since he first strode into Bellefield three decades ago.

“He has been a player, a talisman, a coach and an inspirational manager – but most of all he has been a 24 carat true blue legend.

“When he was a young firebrand he helped us win the FA Cup, secure a fourth-place finish – and proved an especially spiky thorn in the sides of our north west rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

Duncan Ferguson celebrates scoring for Everton. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

“He came home from Newcastle as my first signing with Walter in 2000 – and typically scored twice on his Goodison return.

“He scored on his farewell appearance, too, then proved a progressive coach and an inspiring caretaker boss.

“But most of all he has proved one of Everton’s greatest ever servants.

“The supporters adore him because he is one of them – he is an Evertonian, as his famous tattoo proclaims.

“And while he will embrace whatever challenges he embarks upon next with his trademark passion and bravery, he will remain an Evertonian at heart.

“His performances as a player are etched forever in my mind, those towering Goodison headers against Liverpool and United, the crashing shots at Anfield and Old Trafford, his occasional brushes with officialdom!

“And his inspirational enthusiasm as a caretaker manager when we were at a low ebb in our fortunes reminded us of what it is to be an Evertonian.

“Football has never just been a game to Duncan, it’s always been Everton.

“We will always remain friends – but I wish him the very best in whatever awaits him next, unless it’s against our beloved Blues!

“Come back and see us whenever you want, big fella…Everton will always welcome you.