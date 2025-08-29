David Moyes looks set to be without Jarrad Branthwaite on Monday. | Getty Images

Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Wolves.

David Moyes has given an Everton injury update ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers (3pm BST).

The Toffees head to Molineux aiming for a third successive victory in all competitions. Everton won their first competitive game at Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 2-0 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend before cruising to a 2-0 success against Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup second round.

Everton will hope to take momentum in the Premier League into the first international break of the 2025-26 season. They face a Wolves side who have lost their opening two games of the campaign.

The Blues have had early injury issues, with Vitalii Mykolenko and Adam Aznou facing fitness woes. As a result, James Garner has operated as a makeshift left-back in the first two league fixtures.

Mykolenko came off the bench against Mansfield but Aznou, signed from Bayern Munich for £8 million this summer, is doubtful because of an ankle issue. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Moyes said: “I hope so (Mykolenko can feature). [It’s] good we got him back because been short in recent weeks. Adam still has got a bit of a problem with his ankle. We still need to monitor him.”

Key centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite remains absent with a hamstring problem. In addition, Nathan Patterson has been unavailable after being assessed for a potential hernia.