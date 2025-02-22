Getty Images

Everton injury news on Youssef Chermiti, Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman.

David Moyes has revealed that Youssef Chermiti is back in Everton training - but caution is being used

The striker joined the Toffees from Sporting CP in August 2023. He was largely a substitute in his maiden season at Goodison Park as he made 20 appearances in all competitions. However, he caught the eye in pre-season, scoring a double in a 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers.

But Chermiti suffered a devastating foot injury just before the campaign started and required surgery. After battling back from his issue, he made three appearances for the under-21s and was then on the first-team bench a trio of times. But the Portugal youth international subsequently sustained a thigh injury at the start of this year and not be available.

There is light at the end of the tunnel as Chermiti has trained with Moyes’ squad for the past two days. But it is unlikely he will be on the bench to face Manchester United at Goodison Park this afternoon (12.30pm GMT).

Everton boss Moyes said: “Chermiti has started back on the grass. He's had two days on the grass but the length of time he's been out, we're a bit worried about. He's done quite a bit of training, not football training yet but we have got him in and around the training group.”

Chermiti is one of eight players who look set to be unavailable. Nathan Patterson is set to miss a fourth game because of a hamstring complaint but he’s also back in training. Moyes added: “Nathan Patterson has come out on the grass the last few days but we think it will be just too soon for him.”

Coleman hope

Captain Seamus Coleman has been plagued with a calf problem all season and hasn’t made an outing since the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day. The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract at the end of the season and will likely be desperate to play at Goodison Park one more time before Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Moyes said: “We would absolutely hope so because I would like that for many reasons. We always have to do the right thing and play the players who will get us the best results. But Seamus needs to get himself back fit.

“He's a huge member of the dressing room, a huge member of the team, he leads the team brilliantly well. From a distance, he looks as if he's helped carried the club over a couple of years. He was a great spokesman for the team and club and still is. He is really important to me. We brought him here for £60,000 - we probably paid a bit too much for him! But apart from that, we're really glad to have him.”

Everton will be depleted against United but have no new injuries. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Dwight McNeil (knee) are still absent while Orel Mangala has had surgery for an ACL rupture.