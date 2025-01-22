Brighton vs Everton team news as 8 players ruled out and 4 doubtful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visit Shots! now

David Moyes takes Everton on the road for the first time since returning as manager when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday (3pm GMT kick-off).

The Scot has made a good start since succeeding Sean Dyche in the Goodison Park hot seat. The Toffees suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Aston Villa before earning a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Everton were three goals ahead at half-time against Spurs and their triumph could well have been more emphatic.

As a result, the Blues are now four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Moyes will be hoping to pull Everton further clear although they face a tall order against a Brighton side who are ninth in the table and unbeaten in their previous seven fixtures.

Everton suffered a 3-0 defeat by Brighton on the opening game of the season and will know that they were in for a difficult afternoon in the reverse fixture on the south coast. Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the early team news for both outfits.

Brighton team news

James Milner - out

The former Liverpool and Manchester City man has not played since August but of a thigh injury.

Igor Julio - out

The centre-back is injured for the rest of the season because of a hamstring problem that required surgery.

Ferdi Kadioglu - out

The versatile Turkey international has been in the treatment table since November.

Jack Hinshelwood - out

The 19-year-old midfielder is still recovering from a knee injury

Mats Wieffer - doubt

The Dutchman has missed the previous six games but could be back to face Everton.

Evan Ferguson - doubt

The striker, who has been linked with a January exit, has not played in the Seagulls' previous six matches because of an ankle problem.

Brajan Gruda - minor doubt

The attacking midfielder has been unavailable for Brighton's previous two games with a 'small issue'.

Everton team news

Armando Broja - out

The striker is sidelined for three months with an ankle injury suffered in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough earlier this month. Everton have been in discussions with Chelsea over ending Broja's loan but an agreement has not yet been reached.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The midfielder is edging closer to returning to training, having been absent since October with a stress foot fracture.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The 20-year-old striker finds himself back on the treatment table with a thigh issue, having missed much of the season with a freak foot problem that required surgery last August.

Seamus Coleman - out

The Everton captain has had a frustrating season with fitness issues and played only four times. He is still not ready to feature.

Dwight McNeil - doubt

The key attacker has missed the past eight games with a knee complaint. Moyes was hopeful that McNeil's return was not too far away before the Tottenham win.

James Garner - doubt

The midfielder is back in training but he hasn't played a game for more than three months. Everton may look to get him minutes for the under-21s before returning for the first team, although Garner could well be on the bench.