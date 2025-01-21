Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been linked with a move to Everton in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enzo Maresca has admitted it’s unlikely that Chelsea will allow Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to leave the club this month - but a potential exit has not been ruled out entirely.

Everton have been linked with a move for the midfielder, who has been down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Dewsbury-Hall joined Chelsea in the summer transfer window for a reported £30 million. He reunited with head coach Maresca after they won Championship title with Leicester City together in the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite being a close ally of Maresca, Dewsbury-Hall has struggled for regular minutes in West London. He’s been down the pecking order for much of the campaign, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia preferred.

However, Chelsea have injuries to Fernandez and Lavis, which prompted Dewsbury-Hall being handed his full Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wandererslast night. He helped earn a 3-1 win as he assisted Marc Cucurella’s decisive second goal.

There has been speculation as to whether the 26-year-old could leave the capital during the January transfer window. Everton have been credited with an interest as David Moyes looks to bolster his options to ensure a Premier League relegation battle is avoided.

But even with Fernandez and Lavia on the Chelsea treatment table, that has not changed Maresca’s mind that Dewsbury-Hall may be kept at the club. Speaking after the Wolves victory, Maresca said: “We are not going to take a decision on Kiernan because of Romeo and Enzo. They are injured, absolutely. I said already, a few days ago or weeks ago, that the intention is to keep Kiernan but then because we are in January anything can happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if Dewsbury-Hall becomes available, Everton would be unable to sign him on loan, as things stand. That is because Armando Broja is currently on a season-long loan from Chelsea at Goodison Park. Rules permit clubs signing more than one player on a temporary basis from a Premier League rival.

Broja is set to be sidelined for three months with an ankle injury. Moyes has admitted that Everton have been in talks with Chelsea about potentially ended the deal but terms need to be agreed.

The Toffees have still to add to their squad this month despite being need of bolstering their goalscoring threat. They have scored only 18 goals in 21 matches, which is the second-worst in the league. To their credit, Everton were much improved in the final third as they earned a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with all three goals netted in the first half. Moyes did not get carried away after the triumph, though, and reaffirmed that fresh additions are needed.

Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah is a player who Moyes confirmed was on Everton’s radar. But the Goodison supremo wants to bring in players who can make an immediate impact, while Nuamah would be regarded as more of a development signing.