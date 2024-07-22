Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lesley Ugochukwu joined Chelsea last summer and has reportedly attracted Premier League interest.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea have made the decision to recall Lesley Ugochukwu from Olympic duty amid Everton transfer links.

The midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge last summer for a reported fee of £23 million from Rennes. He made 15 appearances in his maiden season in west London, having been hit by injury issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea have brought in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City in the current transfer window, while they will be hoping that Romeo Lavia can stay fit after playing just once for the Blues in the 2023-24 campaign.

As a result, Ugochukwu could be loaned out for regular action in the upcoming 2024-25 season. Foot Mercato has suggested that several Premier League clubs are interested, with Everton among the suitors.

The 20-year-old was named in France's preliminary squad for the Olympics which begin in Paris this week. Although he was not included in Thierry Henry's side's final squad, Ugochukwu had remained with his country as one of four replacement players should anyone suffer an injury.

But France confirmed that Chelsea have decided to recall Ugochukwu - which they are able to do as the Olympics is a non-FIFA competition. “Lesley Ugochukwu leaves the Olympic selection,” a statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The midfielder is leaving the French Olympic Team this Friday, July 19, and will not be among the reserves for the Paris 2024 Olympic tournament. Following a request from Chelsea FC, Lesley Ugochukwu will permanently leave the French Olympic football team and will no longer be available as a reserve.

“The technical staff, who have made a request to the organisers to be able to replace him, are awaiting a response. The current group is therefore made up of twenty-one players.”

Everton appear to be in the market for a new midfielder, with Amadou Onana closing in on a £50 million move to Aston Villa. But Sean Dyche may want someone with more experience than Ugochukwu, having already signed 20-year-old Tim Iroegbunam from Villa for around £9 million.

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is someone who the Toffees reportedly are keen on. The England international spent the second half of last term at West Ham United.