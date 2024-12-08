Everton have been drawn against Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Peterborough United have hit out following the decision to schedule their FA Cup tie against Everton during midweek.

The League One outfit were handed a plum third-tie round when drawn against the Premier League Toffees. It not only meant an exciting away game for Posh fans but additional income - and the chance to play at Goodison Park in Everton’s final season before their move to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

But the fixture has been scheduled to take place on Thursday 9 January 2025 rather than a weekend. With Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool facing League Two outfit Accrington Stanley on Saturday 11 January, Peterborough did not expect the game to go ahead on the same day. But they have been left frustrated and believe the club will ‘lose out on revenue’ because of the decision and be an inconvenience for away supporters.

Posh chief executive Dawn Gore said: “Like our supporters, when the draw was made on Monday night, we were all very excited about travelling to Goodison Park. We were inundated with supporters requesting details for ticketing within hours of the draw being concluded.

“To learn that the game has been arranged for a Thursday night is bitterly disappointing. Whilst we understand there are logistical challenges, we do not feel the supporters have been considered in this approach.

“We have made our feelings very clear to the decision-makers at the top of the game and want to assure our supporters that we are just as disappointed as they are about when this game will take place and from a financial standpoint, the Club are set to lose out on revenue that would have been greatly appreciated as a club in Sky Bet League One.”

Everton Fans’ Forum have stood by Peterborough. Posting on X, the group said: “We completely agree & stand with @theposh on the decision to move another FA Cup 3rd Round game to a Thursday night. Our fans were subjected to the same long journey on a Thursday last season at Crystal Palace. Once again the fans are completely ignored. @WeAreTheFSA.”

The FA Cup tie between Everton and Peterborough will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer.