Iliman Ndiaye is closing in on a switch to Everton.

Everton are closing in on their third signing of the summer transfer window.

Iliman Ndiaye appears poised to complete a switch to Goodison Park - as Sean Dyche is set to finally get his man. The attacking midfielder was on Everton’s radar last summer after he inspired Sheffield United’s promotion to the Premier League. He plundered 15 goals and recorded 12 assists as the Blades returned to the top flight. His team-mates and rivals were impressed as he was named United’s Player of the Season as well as voted in the EFL and PFA Championship Team of the Year.

However, Ndiaye perhaps chose heart over head when he opted to join Marseille 12 months ago. When growing up in France, it was the club he represented before moving to Senegal. He may have felt there was unfinished business.

In truth, it didn’t go too well for him in France. He endured mixed fortunes despite Marseille reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League. Ndiaye managed only four goals and five assists in 46 outings, which would have been disappointing for player and club alike.

Still, Everton are clearly still convinced the Senegal international can be a success in the Premier League. It’s why they’re willing to splash out around £17 million for his services. He is still only 24, with the best years of his career ahead.

Ndiaye has enjoyed somewhat of a meteoric rise. Five years ago, he was still playing non-league football with Boreham Wood before he joined Sheffield United in 2019. It was Chris Wilder who was in charge at Bramall Lane at the time of the playmaker’s arrival. And while Wilder hardly got to work with Ndiaye, with Paul Heckingbottom guiding United to promotion in 2022-23, Wilder - who returned to the Yorkshire club last December - was impressed with what he saw.

During the Blades’ run to the top flight, Wilder told the League of 72 podcast: “Iliman Ndiaye has been incredible. His sort of breakthrough year last year. That will be another situation for Sheffield United to deal with. I don’t think Burnley will have that situation. But Watford, Sheffield United and Blackburn will have that situation in January with Iliman.

“He’s been incredible. He came from Boreham Wood, was playing street football. Some great work by the recruitment guys at Sheffield United. We had him training with the first team. From my point of view, training with proper players and first team players, Iliman had that. It was hard to put him in because we were getting beat every week and you have to question whether you scar that player.

“He’s taken massive strides forward and there’s no doubt that will be a situation Sheffield United will have to deal with in January.”