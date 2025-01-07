Everton boss Sean Dyche. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sean Dyche is under pressure after Everton suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of AFC Bournemouth to leave them hovering up the Premier League relegation zone.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might be easy to forget that Everton have a game to play on Thursday night. Peterborough United visit Goodison Park in the FA Cup third round.

However, the encounter is likely to be down the list of discussions among fans. The majority of the talk will be on Sean Dyche and his future. The Toffees manager has come under pressure after last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth. Everton are just one point above the Premier League relegation zone after winning a meagre three of their 19 games this season - and scoring 15 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports News reported that Blues owners The Friedkin Group have started to hold discussions over Dyche’s position. It was thought that they would wait until the end of the season before reviewing the situation - but performances have prompted them otherwise.

Dyche will speak to the media at his pre-Peterborough press conference but his position appears to be precarious. According to Sky Sports News, Graham Potter ‘is of interest’ to Everton should Dyche depart. Potter has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea in April 2022. He lasted only seven months in the Stamford Bridge hot seat after being poached from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Potter had gained plenty of credit at the Seagulls, having previously been in charge of Swansea City and Swedish side Ostersund. However, West Ham reportedly covet Potter should they wield the axe on Julen Lopetegui.

Beto future

Meanwhile, there is plenty of talk over Everton striker Beto’s future. The striker came off the bench for the final 10 minutes at Bournemouth but has dropped down the pecking under since Armando Broja returned to fitness after being signed from Chelsea in the summer, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also preferred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beto joined the Toffees from Udinese in the summer of 2023 for a reported £25 million but has failed to nail down a regular spot. He has managed only seven goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.

The Guinea-Bissau centre-forward has been heavily linked with a return to Italy, with several clubs credited with an interest. Torino appear to be the frontrunners and it has been claimed by journalist Nicolo Schira that they are awaiting a response from Everton as to whether Beto will be allowed to leave. He wrote on X: “#Torino are pushing to sign #Beto from #Everton. The striker has given his availability to join Torino, which are working to reach a deal with #EFC.”

Beto was spotted in Manchester Airport on Sunday and Torino boss Paolo Vanoli was asked whether he was interested in signing the 26-year-old after a 0-0 draw against Parma. Vanoli said: "Negotiation? If you say so, we're fine. Quick times? I'm not expecting anything. My job is to find solutions, the club knows this well and I have to think about a match that won't be easy.”