Everton and Nottingham Forest have been linked with Ramon Sosa.

Everton-linked winger Ramon Sosa is 'available' for transfer as a move to a Premier League rival broke down.

The Toffees have been credited with an interest in the Paraguay international. He's spent the past 18 months at Argentine side Talleres, scoring 10 goals in 35 appearances in his first season. Sosa has continued his eye-catching development this term, having plundered seven goals and six assists in 21 appearances.

According to his agent Daniel Campos, Everton held talks with director of football Kevin Thelwell during the January transfer window “I was in England, I spoke with the sports director of Everton,” Campos said, as per journalist Gonzalez Bronce. “There is no formal offer yet. We will see if we can move forward.”

Nottingham Forest are also said to be admirers of Sosa and they have appeared to be the frontrunners this summer in a potential £12 million deal. But Talleres have now released a statement claiming that an unnamed club have changed their offer and the plug has been pulled. The 24-year-old still remains available before the window closes on 30 August, though.

A Talleres statement said: “We inform you that our player Ramón Sosa is once again available to the technical staff as a transfer agreement has not been reached.

“Following his outstanding performance and the call-up to his country's national team, inquiries came from several foreign institutions. Ramón expressed his desire to take care of himself and continue his professional growth in another League and the club decided to support this possibility by starting conversations and arranging a training program separate from the rest of the group.

“Considering several options, the talks progressed with the institution that the player expressed as his preference and even giving up some initial conditions, an agreement was not reached. As the talks progressed, a deadline was set to complete the negotiations and not continue to delay the situation, which, if not resolved, would seriously harm us all.

“Aware of Ramón's hierarchy, his importance to the team and his respect for the club's interests, Sosa is once again at the disposal of the coaching staff, even though he knows that there is still a month left with the transfer window open to analyse other possibilities for the benefit of all parties.”