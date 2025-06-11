Companies House document confirms latest Everton boardroom appointment made by The Friedkin Group

Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 16:18 BST

Everton now have six board members as they prepare to move to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Angus Kinnear has been added to Everton’s board of directors.

A document added to Companies House on 11 June has confirmed that the club’s newly-appointed chief executive has taken up the role. Kinnear officially took up his role at the Toffees last month after leaving Leeds United following their promotion back to the Premier League. Kinnear oversaw two promotions to the top flight during his seven-year tenure at Elland Road and has worked at Arsenal and West Ham United earlier in his career.

Kinnear’s appointment means that there are now six board members after The Friedkin Group’s (TFG) takeover in December 2024 as Everton prepare to move to their new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Dan Friedkin, who is chairman and chief executive of TFG, officially joined the board in March along with Eric Williamson. Marc Watts, TFG’s president who was appointed Everton’s executive chairman in December, is also on the board along with TFG’s chief financial officer Ana Dunkel.

Colin Chong, who served as Everton’s interim CEO for almost two years, remains a director of the club per Companies House. Chong is the club’s stadium development director.

Speaking after his arrival at Everton, Kinnear told the club’s website: "I see the potential in everything that Everton is and everything that it can be. I want to be aggressive in our ambitions. I think there's lots of case studies that we've seen recently of teams that I would see as smaller than Everton. Perhaps Nottingham Forest making a run on Europe, Crystal Palace getting to an FA Cup final. They're all things that should be in our ambitions for the medium-term.

"Longer term, I think we can look beyond that. I think there's no reason why Everton can't challenge it at the top table of European football. We have to be pragmatic. We have to be balanced. We have to be sensible in our decisions. We have to work in a structure where we're not worried about relegation, where we're not concerned by regulatory issues, which have pinned the club back. We need to create a firm foundation that we can build on."

