The defender spoke on the battle between his Everton teammate and the Manchester City striker.

Conor Coady has revealed a brilliant exchange between himself, Ben Godfrey and Erling Haaland from Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City early on last season.

Frank Lampard’s Blues travelled to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s side fearing the worst, but a spirited defensive display was capped off with a brilliant strike from distance from Demarai Gray, as the Toffees earned what turned out to be a vital point in the battle against relegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On loan centre-back Coady has since left Goodison Park, to return to parent club Wolves, after playing a vital role in Everton’s final day escape from relegation. He played 24 times in the league, starting in 23 of those appearances.

However, as much as fans would have enjoyed the unlikely point, that wasn’t the moment that everyone remembers. Godfrey was tasked with upsetting Haaland who, at the time, was already on 19 goals after just 17 games.

The Norwegian forward opened the scoring on the day, but Godfrey was one of the few across this season who managed to get under the striker’s skin, prompting Haaland to get extremely annoyed.

Coady, who started on the day, was able to shed some light on the situation and reveal a funny conversation between the Wolves defender when speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club .

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ben’s [Godfrey] a big, strong lad isn’t he? We said we’d try and get into him [Haaland] a little bit, make him feel like he’s in a game. So Ben, about 30 seconds in, gives him a bit - stands on the back of his foot or whatever it was and Haaland stayed down for a little bit.