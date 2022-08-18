The Manchester United star smashed a phone out of young fan’s hand as he was filmed exiting the pitch.

Global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has received a slap on the wrist from Merseyside Police following a clash with a 14-year-old Everton fan at Goodison Park.

The 37-year-old has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward smashing a phone out of the supporter’s hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks off at the end of the Premier League match against Everton. Image: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Teen Jake Harding had been taken to his first match at Goodison Park by mum Sarah Kelly. As he filmed the players leaving the pitch at the Park End, Ronaldo knocked his mobile out of his hand leaving him ‘bruised’.

Footage of the incident, which occurred as Ronaldo limped off after United’s 1-0 loss on Saturday April 9, circulated online and prompted an investigation into an allegation of assault and criminal damage.

Merseyside Police said: “The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”