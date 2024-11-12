The Friedkin Group are searching for a new AS Roma manager as the Everton takeover process continues.

Everton prospective owner Dan Friedkin has reportedly flown into London - but his attention will not be on the current takeover.

The American billionaire - through his company The Friedkin Group (TFG) - agreed to buy the Toffees from majority owner Farhad Moshiri in September. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and there are hopes that it will be ratified by the end of the year.

But as the purchase process continues, TFG have hit a crisis at AS Roma. Having owned the Italian outfit since August 2020, winning the Europa Conference League two years later, there is turbulence in the Eternal City. TFG are currently looking for their fourth head coach this year. They sacked Jose Mourinho last January and he was replaced by club legend Daniele De Rossi. But just four games into this season, De Rossi was surprisingly axed, which caused uproar among supporters and it also led to chief executive Lina Souloukou leaving.

Ivan Juric was given the difficult challenge of succeeding De Rossi. Yet the ex-Torino boss failed to win over his detractors. Juric won just four of his 12 games in charge and was given his marching orders after a 3-2 defeat by Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico last Sunday.

The search for Roma's latest incumbent is now ongoing. According to the Italian newspaper Il Messagger, Friedkin is 'conducting all the operations necessary to hire the new coach' from London. TFG have a base in Soho. It's suggested that Friedkin had been in Ladispoli on the Italian coast as well as his home in Rome before travelling to England.

A number of names have been linked with the Giallorossi job. They include ex-Everton manager Frank Lampard, although he's reportedly closing in on the vacant Coventry City role. Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, one-time Chelsea chief Graham Potter and Max Allegri, who left Juventus in the summer, have also been mentioned.

But a new candidate who has reportedly been sounded out is Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman was sacked by Manchester United only last month after spending two-and-a-half years in the Old Trafford driving seat.