Dan Friedkin, who has reportedly revived an Everton takeover bid, has made a ruthless decision at AS Roma.

According to Bloomberg, the Friedkin Group are back in talks about purchasing Toffees majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake. The American firm pulled out of a transaction in July after being granted a period of exclusivity.

But despite Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor now being given exclusivity until 30 November, Friedkin has reportedly come back to the table. The Friedkin Group have owned Italian outfit Roma since August 2020. They have turned around the club’s financial situation, while the Europa Conference League was won during their maiden campaign.

However, just four games into the 2024-25 season, Friedkin has opted to part ways with head coach Daniele De Rossi. The Roma legend replaced Jose Mourinho in the Stadio Olympico hot seat in January and guided the Giallorossi to the Europa League semi-finals and finishing sixth in the table. That earned De Rossi the role on a full-time basis as he was handed a three-year contract in June - yet he’s already been given the axe after three draws and one defeat so far this term.

A club statement said: “AS Roma announces that it has relieved Daniele De Rossi of his duties as coach of the first team. The club's decision is taken in the interest of the team, to be able to promptly resume the desired path, at a time when the season is still at its beginning.

“To Daniele, who will always be at home in the Giallorossi club, a heartfelt thanks for the work carried out in these months with passion and dedication. Further information on the team's technical guidance will follow.”