Everton are reportedly close to prising Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear to Goodison Park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke has refused to comment on reports linking Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear to Everton.

The Toffees are reportedly in talks with Kinnear over switching Elland Road to take up the same role on Merseyside. Everton have been without a permanent CEO since the exit of Denise Barrett-Baxendale in June 2023. Colin Chong, who is chief stadium development officer, has served in the key backroom role for approaching two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite The Friedkin Group (TFG) completing a takeover of Everton from Farhad Moshiri in December, they have not filled the position of CEO. But according to The Times, Kinnear is being lined up to join the Blues ahead of their move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Leeds are currently on track to earn promotion back to the Premier League. They sit top of the Championship and eight points above third-placed Burnley. And although there could be a change to the Elland Road hierarchy, Farke insists there will be no distractions.

What’s been said

The Whites manager said via Leeds Live: “It's a professional business, it’s quite normal," he admitted. "If you’re doing well as a club, then there’s lots of interest. It's a good sign if other clubs are interested in our players or staff members.

"It belongs to this business that if you're doing well there is lots of interest and you can handle it. [But] I never comment on any rumours. I'm used to it [now]. When I was a younger, inexperienced manager I would have been distracted by the rumours. But it's [links] quite normal and is a good sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s no chance to distract me and my boys from being successful and focusing on the next game. I will never speak about board members or changes or rumours or speculation.”

Everton reshuffle

TFG made their first major decision less than a month into their tenure when opting to part ways with manager Sean Dyche. At the time, Everton were just a point above the bottom three and failed to record a shot on target during a 1-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

David Moyes returned to the Goodison hot seat and was tasked with ensuring a bottom-three dogfight was avoided and that has been achieved. Everton have gone seven league games unbeaten, picking up four wins and three draws to move 15 points above the demotion places.

But TFG will soon have a decision to make when it comes to director of football Kevin Thelwell’s future. Thelwell has served in his role since February 2022 but his contract expires in the summer. During his time at Everton, Thelwell has helped improve the financial situation markedly and recently revealed that the club have brought in circa £225 million in player sales including Richarlison, Anthony Gordon, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just £145 million in transfers has been spent, with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil proving hits. But there have been some questionable incomings such as Neal Maupay and Arnaut Danjuma during his tenure. The Times reports that Thelwell is set to leave but nothing official has been announced.