Everton team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League trip to Brentford.

The Toffees aim to stretch their unbeaten streak to seven games in the top flight after their 2-2 draw against Manchester United. Everton were dominant for much of the encounter and were controversially denied a late penalty after Ashley Young went down inside the box - only for referee Andy Madley to overturn his decision following a VAR review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, the Blues are 14 points above the drop zone and will want to continue their momentum against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Jesper Lindstrom was forced off against United with illness and Moyes admitted Tim Iroegbunam was also suffering with illness. However, both should be fit to be involved in West London.

Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “He had a bit of fever or flu-like symptoms which I knew about. He was struggling with it a bit but has recovered. There were a couple of boys. Tim had it as well but, at the moment, they are all fine.”

However, it is unlikely that Everton will have any players back to face Brentford. Nathan Patterson is back in training as he recovers from a hamstring injury but the clash comes too soon for him. Moyes added: “Nathan Patterson has been back training but he’s only been back a day - but I think it’s going to be too quick for him.”

Attacking quintet Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil (both knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) remain unavailable. Seamus Coleman continues to battle back from a calf complaint while Orel Mangala won’t play again this season after rupturing his ACL.