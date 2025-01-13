Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team news ahead of David Moyes’ first game as manager against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update before his first game as Everton manager.

Moyes has returned to the Goodison Park hot seat following the sacking of Sean Dyche last week. The Scot enjoyed 11 successful years as Blues boss between 2002-2013, guiding the club to the 2009 FA Cup final and four European campaigns.

Moyes inherits an Everton side that is just one point above the Premier League relegation zone. His maiden match takes place against Villa at Goodison on Wednesday (7.30 GMT kick-off). But he will be without Armando Broja, who suffered an injury in the 2-0 FA Cup victory over Peterborough United last week.

Everton are unsure of the extent of the Chelsea loanee’s issue and he is set to undergo another scan to determine the severity. Speaking at his first press conference, Moyes said: “He is going for another scan. I think there’s a little bit of mixed [feeling] – one moment we’re not thinking it’s not too bad, so that’s why we’re doubling up [with the scans]. We’re just waiting on a bit of swelling to go down before he goes for a scan and hopefully we’ll get a better idea in the next few days.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was absent for the Peterborough game because of an ankle knock. However, the striker trained this afternoon and is set to be involved.

Dwight McNeil has missed the past five matches with a knee issue. And Everton’s four goal joint-top scorer is set to be unavailable once again. Moyes added: “Dwight is not [back], he has still got a bit of an ongoing knee issue. Dominic has trained today so we think he should be OK.”

James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) have been on the treatment table for three months and are poised to miss out. In addition, Youssef Chermiti remains absent for the next few weeks with a thigh problem.

Moyes is tasked with ensuring that Everton avoid relegation - which is crucial ahead of their move to the new stadium next season. The ex-Manchester United chief admitted there is pressure but is looking forward to the challenge. He also confessed he’s been close to returning to the Goodison hot seat up to three times. He added: “I see it as a huge pressure. When you care so much about a club and even today there is a lot of people who were here 11 years ago, it makes me realise it is a really popular football club, one that needs to be in the top flight. It will be a great feeling to go into the new stadium but mainly great if we give people something to shout about

“I have come very close to coming back on three, maybe four occasions, I have had talks on different time sand for different reasons it fell through. That is football I have no problem wit that. It used to be going back didn’t sound good but I went back to West Ham, won a European trophy, sold the most expensive player in English football, I remember here selling Wayne Rooney we are back on the journey again.”