Everton injury news on Iliman Ndiaye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Dwight McNeil and more before the Premier League clash against Wolves.

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Toffees are aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to eight matches in the Premier League. Everton have propelled themselves 15 points clear of the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at Brentford last week - and were afforded warm-weather training in the United Arab Emirates with no fixture at the weekend.

Nathan Patterson and Youssef Chermiti were both back on the bench at Brentford after respective hamstring and thigh injuries.

Armando Broja was spotted on the grass in the UAE as he battles back from an ankle problem. There is a chance the on-loan Chelsea striker could be back for next weekend’s clash against West Ham United but it’s unlikely.

Everton boss Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “He’s training, he’s joined in a little bit. He’s not fully right yet. I would say after the international break. There’s an outside chance he can be fit for next week, maybe. But, at the moment, I can only follow the medical team. If I was guessing, I’d say after the international break.”

Iliman Ndiaye continues to recover from suffering medial ligament damage in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last month.

Dwight McNeil hasn’t played since December because of a knee injury, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is battling back from a serious hamstring issue. All three are unavailable until next month, Moyes confirmed.

The Goodison supremo added: “Ili is doing much better. He’s not running yet but is certainly improving. I don’t see them quite on the horizon yet. The likes of Seamus are in and around it without being match fit and without any minutes under their belt. Those other three are still a wee bit away yet.”

Seamus Coleman has been troubled by a calf problem since a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day. He is back in training but Everton are erring on the side of caution. Moyes said: “Seamus is much nearer. Whether he is ready to be involved, I'm not quite sure yet. He is still training. We're trying to not get him reinjured so we're giving him every opportunity to make sure he is fine.”

Orel Mangala will not play again this season, with the on-loan Lyon midfielder rupturing his ACL and recently having an operation. Abdoulaye Doucoure will come back into the squad after missing the Brentford draw for the birth of his child.