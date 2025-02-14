Iliman Ndiaye injury update and Everton team news ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace.

David Moyes has provided an injury update on Iliman Ndiaye after he limped off in Everton’s draw against Liverpool.

The winger was forced off in the first half of the Merseyside derby and was visibly upset as he left the Goodison Park pitch. Ndiaye suffered a knee injury which was fairly innocuous as he kicked the ground.

The Senegal international has been sensational since joining the Blues from Marseille last summer, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances. But Moyes has admitted that Ndiaye is sidelined for at least a few weeks but his issue is ‘not looking great’.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, the Everton boss said: “Ili has got a medial ligament injury. It’s not looking great. We’re not sure how long it is going to be but it will certainly be a few weeks.”

Everton travel to Crystal Palace 10 points clear of the relegation zone. Their dramatic 2-2 draw against Liverpool, with James Tarkowski firing home a 98th-minute equaliser, stretched their unbeaten run to four games in the Premier League.

But they have lost Abdoulaye Doucoure for one match as he has to serve a suspension for being sent off after the game. Everton have significant injury issues, with three strikers in Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Armando Broja (ankle) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) all sidelined as well as Dwight McNeil after he recently had knee surgery.

Seamus Coleman continues to be troubled by a calf complaint and Orel Mangala won’t play again this campaign after rupturing his ACL.

In addition, Nathan Patterson has missed the previous two matches because of a hamstring issue picked up in training last week.