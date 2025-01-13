Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Moyes has confirmed his Everton backroom staff after returning as manager.

David Moyes has confirmed that Leighton Baines will be part of his Everton coaching staff.

Moyes has returned as Blues boss as he succeeds Sean Dyche in the hot seat. Dyche was sacked last week with Everton sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone. His assistant Ian Woan and first-team coach Steve Stone also left with Dyche.

Moyes comes in with the aiming of securing Everton’s top-flight status this season. And after Baines took charge of Everton in their 2-0 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup third round. The former left-back has been promoted, having previously served as under-18s head coach.

Meanwhile, Alan Irvine is back at the club, having previously had a stint Moyes’ assistant during his first spell as Everton manager. The pair also worked together in Moyes’ previous role as West Ham United supremo. The Scot also reunites with Billy McKinlay after they guided West Ham to Europa Conference League glory.

Speaking at his first press conference, Moyes said: “Leighton will be, I will bring Leighton up. I am going to try to work quickly with people I know and trust so Billy McKinlay has worked with me for a while and is with me know. Alan Irvine will join me after the weekend and Bainesy. I have tended to work with bigger staff as I’ve got on.”

Moyes also revealed he wants to bring in a specialist set-piece coach in the long run. He added: “Like everything else in football, staff has got bigger. I want to try to bring in a coach with an idea to work on set pieces and I have some ideas to alter in the summer but I want to get us over the line so I’m not disclosing too much until then.”

Moyes revealed he was contacted by owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) last week about a potential return before the axe had been wielded on Dyche. After speaking with TFG chairman Dan Friedkin and Everton executive chairman Marc Watts, he needed little persuasion to take charge.

“It was really quick, I think Tuesday, Wednesday when I first get a little bit of a call to say there was a chance there would be a change,” said Moyes.

“I had several conversations with Dan [Friedkin] and Marc [Watts] and that's where it really took off. Up to that point I had no idea, I thought Sean was doing a really good job and I didn’t see any changes materialising at the time and in truth I wasn’t necessarily out there looking to go back but as everyone knows this is a different beast to me than other clubs.

“Everton is different. A couple of weeks [ago] I didn’t think there was any chance Everton could be in a relegation fight, I thought they would be strong enough to get out of it. I've come into the seat and I'm going to back that and say I believe we will be strong enough to stay away from it. But I am not kidding myself or anyone else, we need everyone behind us, we need the players playing better, scoring more goals, if we are going to make that happen.”