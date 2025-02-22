Everton were denied a late penalty following a VAR review in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

David Moyes has given his reaction to Everton being denied a late penalty in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

The Toffees thought they had a chance to earn a victory in stoppage-time after Ashley Young went to ground under a challenge from Harry Maguire. Referee Andy Madley awarded a spot-kick but following a VAR review, he was asked to watch the replay on the pitchside monitor - and overturned his decision.

That left the Blues frustrated - especially as they had done more than enough to win the game. Everton were cruising for 72 minutes, with Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure on target. Yet a Bruno Fernandes free-kick allowed the Red Devils back into the game before a Manuel Ugarte strike earned the visitors a smash-and-grab point at Goodison Park.

A Premier League statement on the incident said: “VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty to Everton for a challenge by Maguire on Young and deemed that no foul had been committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with an indirect free-kick.”

Everton boss David Moyes was adamant that Madley should have stuck with his original decision. Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “I can't understand why the referee made a decision on-field and if it was absolutely clear and obvious that he shouldn't go to the screen - I didn't see that. I just thought the referee made the correct decision at the time.

“Frustrating but football, we've had some decisions for for us. We scored late a few weeks ago, things like that, but when we were 2-0 up, we should have gone 3-0 up. We had a couple of big opportunities to get the third goal.”

On Everton’s performance, Moyes said: “I am hugely pleased we got a point because it is another point towards safety and that is the job. I am disappointed we didn’t take all three. We played here and drew 2-2 against Liverpool and it felt like a win. Today’s 2-2 felt not like a defeat but close to it. The team played really well today, done so many good thing. A free-kick changes the momentum. I don’t think Manchester United caused us too many problems until the free-kick and then you expect a club with tradition to fight for everything and they did that.”

United boss Ruben Amorim, however, reckons that the right decision made by Madley. Amorim said: “I think it was a soft touch from what I saw. I think it was a soft penalty, it was clear.

"We need to win three points and we need to win the whole game. The worst part is that we are losing the ball without pressure and we are not doing what we need to do. We were soft."