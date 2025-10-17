Everton boss David Moyes. | Getty Images

Everton injury news on Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl.

David Moyes has provided the latest team news ahead of Everton’s clash against Manchester City.

The Toffees travel to the Etihad Stadium tomorrow after a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break.

However, Moyes will be without talisman Jack Grealish against City. The winger, who scored the winner in stoppage-time against Palace, is on loan from Pep Guardiola’s side and cannot face his parent club.

"Jack [Grealish] will be a miss for us because he's played so well but we knew that when we came to play Manchester City, so it's not expected,” said the Everton boss at his pre-match press conference. "We'll rejig, get ready and get ready to go against Man City.”

Jarrad Branthwaite has yet to play for Everton this season, having suffered a hamstring problem in the summer. In addition, deadline-day signing Merlin Rohl has missed the past four games with a groin issue. Both are back ‘on the grass’ according to Moyes. But Nathan Patterson has sustained an injury having played for the under-21s in a 5-1 EFL Trophy loss at the hands of League One promotion hopefuls Bradford City.

Moyes added: "We've got Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl back on the grass. Unfortunately Nathan Patterson picked up an injury in the under-21s game in midweek so we've got a few bits and pieces going on.”

In addition, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is again available. The versatile midfielder had to miss the Palace victory because of a suspension for accumulating five yellow cards. "Kiernan is back after a ridiculous two bookings got him suspended but, thankfully, we had a great win against Crystal Palace without him in the team,” said Moyes. “We'll have him back in and amongst it, that's for sure."