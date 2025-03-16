Youssef Chermiti came off the bench in Everton’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United in the Premier League.

David Moyes took encouragement from Youssef Chermiti’s maiden Everton appearance of the season.

The striker has endured a frustrating 2024-25 so far. Having impressed in pre-season, he suffered a freak foot injury just before the campaign starter which required an operation. Chermiti spent three months on the sidelines and after making a brief return to the match-day squad, he sustained a thigh problem at the turn of the year.

It means that Everton have been building the 20-year-old’s fitness back up. He was an unused substitute in draws against Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers - before finally being thrown in action in a bid to rescue a result against West Ham United at Goodison Park. When he came off the bench, the Toffees were trailing 1-0 and their unbeaten Premier League run looked threatened.

However, Chermiti helped have a desired impact along with Armando Broja, who made his first outing since recovering from an ankle injury. Chermiti was a handful and had two shots on goal before Jake O’Brien’s stoppage-time header earned Everton a share of the spoils.

What’s been said

On the Portugal youth international, Everton boss Moyes said: “I'm still getting to know him. We weren't sure how long we would play Youssef or Broja but I knew it couldn't be too long because of the levels but it was needed at the end.

“Youssef got two strikes off. Both were on target, which was good, nice and clean so we're beginning to see a bit of him. But the truth is I've not really had a chance, and to be fair not many Evertonians have either because he's been injured just about the whole season and the same with Broja so we're all just really getting to see them for the first time.”

Added options

Everton’s options from the substitutes’ bench against West Ham were significantly stronger than they have been in recent weeks. Amid an injury crisis, Moyes has had to name two back-up goalkeepers in Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic, while youngsters such as Martin Sherif and Isaac Heath have also made match-day squads.

With all that considered, it makes the Toffees’ form - hurtling 17 points above the relegation zone after not losing in their past nine encounters - more impressive. On the situation, Moyes said: “I thought the subs did change the game for us a little bit. Tim [Iroegbunam] and the two forwards gave us something else and another impetus at the end to get something.

“We have not really had it. We've been doing a decent job without not having too many coming off the bench. We’ve had to find a way to get results and today we found a way of getting a result as well. Great resilience with the players, stuck at it, never gave up.”