Everton player posts photo from hospital bed after injury blow and sends nine-word message to fans
Youssef Chermiti has thanked fans for their support as he prepares for a period on the Everton sidelines.
The striker has suffered a foot injury, having looked sharp in pre-season. Sean Dyche confirmed Chermiti had suffered a blow after Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Preston North End.
The Blues boss said: “Youssef, unfortunately, is going to be a longer one. That one is a bit of a blow because he's done great in pre-season and looked sharp. It's going to be a bit longer I'm afraid to say. We'll have to wait and see but it's certainly not going to be a couple of weeks, it will be longer than that,
The former Sporting CP forward has now posted a photo of himself on Instagram from a hospital bed, having seemingly had surgery, with the message: “Thanks for all your messages, I’ll be back soon.”
Chermiti joined Everton last summer from Sporting for a fee that could reach £12 million. He made 20 appearances and was behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto in the pecking order. The Portugal youth international bagged a double in the Toffees’ 3-3 pre-season draw against Sligo Rovers.
