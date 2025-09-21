Merlin Rohl was absent from Everton’s squad for the 2-1 loss against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

David Moyes has given an injury update on Merlin Rohl after missing Everton’s loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

The midfielder was absent from the Toffees’ squad for a 2-1 defeat at Anfield. Rohl signed for Everton on transfer deadline day from SC Freiburg on loan with an obligation to buy for £17 million.

Rohl made his debut off the bench in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa and caught the eye. But he could not get his maiden experience of the famous fixture after picking up a fitness issue in training. However, Moyes insists that Rohl’s problem is not serious.

Moyes said at his post-match press conference on Rohl’s fitness: "He just picked up a small injury in his hip/ groin. I don't think it's anything major."

Meanwhile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is now walking a disciplinary tightrope. The £25 million summer signing from Chelsea was given a fourth booking in just five Premier League games. Dewsbury-Hall was bizarrely given a yellow card by referee Darren England for taking a free-kick too quickly as Everton chased an equaliser.

Premier League rules state that any player in the opening 19 matches of the campaign must serve a one-game suspension. Everton winger Jack Grealish said on the incident: “It was a bit frustrating really, they were trying to slow the game down. I've never seen anyone in my life get booked for taking a quick free-kick.

"I don't know where that rule came in. Even stoppage time, three minutes and one minute? Like, come on. I've never seen that in the Premier League. "I get sometimes you want to let the game go, but you can't let something go then one of their defenders goes down and give it, I get it.

"You come to these stadiums, with the crowd on you, I feels like they have to give it. Kiernan [Dewsbury-Hall] on four yellows and he gets a yellow today for taking a quick free-kick, we want to get the game going, we're losing the game. I've never seen or heard that in my life."